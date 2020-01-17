VFW

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St in Jay is now open to the public. Activities are karaoke on Mondays from 6-9 p.m., cribbage on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., live music and dancing on Thursdays at 7 p.m., Public Supper on Fridays at 5 p.m.

Suppers

EAST WILTON —On Saturday evening, January 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., there will be a public supper, at the Harland M. Harnden, Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, in East Wilton, Maine. The menu will be chicken pie, vegetables, rolls, ginger bread and whipped cream and beverages $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. For more information, you may call 778-2354.

NEW SHARON — Jan. 25 at the New Sharon United Methodist church, 18 Starks Rd., will be holding a baked bean supper with assorted casseroles and salads, chop suey, plus hot rolls, cole slaw, homemade pies. The cost will be adults – $9 and $3.50 for children. The church is handicap accessible and take out meals are also available

Cribbage

JAY — Spruce Mountain High School Nordic Ski team is having a cribbage tournament fundraiser on Thursday, January 23 from 6-9 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. It is a doubles tournament, $10/adult, $5/students. To preregister or for information please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or 897-4336 ext. 418

Farmington Historical Society

FARMINGTON — Monday, Jan. 27, Farmington Historical Society Meeting, THIS MONTH at The Pierce House, 204 Main St. Farmington. Pot Luck 6 p.m., short meeting and program: “Local Gals Make Good—Little Known Ladies of Franklin County.” presented by Claudia Bell, FHS member. Everyone welcome.

AMVETS

JAY — Saturday, January 25, 2020, 4 p.m. AMVETS Post 33, Main Street, Jay, ME will host the annual dinner and auction to benefit Special Olympics. A ham dinner will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with the auction to follow. Donations will be accepted. Drawings will be held.

North Chesterville Extension Homemakers

CHESTERVILLE —North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will meet on Tuesday, January 28, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. Alison Haines will be presenting “Cooking with Spices and Herbs”. All meetings are free and the public is invited. FMI leave a message at 778-3156 or contact Linda Gramlich by email: [email protected]

