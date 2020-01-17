Portland musician Carl Dimow will perform on flute and bass flute at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, at the Oasis of Music at Trinity Church in Lewiston. Flautist, guitarist, and composer, Carl Dimow is an eclectic and creative musician. His performances range from classical music to jazz, from klezmer to blues, and from original music for theater and film to traditional folk music. His performances have been hailed as “mesmerizing,” “brilliant,” and “sublime.”

Dimow performs with the Casco Bay Tummlers klezmer band, which has toured throughout Europe and released three CD’s. Carl has also released two recordings with the Kolosko Dimow Duo, featuring both original material and arrangements of music from South America. Other current projects include Choro Louco – a Brazilian ensemble; Bill Soliloquy and the Night Machine – a jazz quintet playing Carl’s original compositions; and a variety of other groups exploring jazz, Middle Eastern music and free improvisation. In addition to concert flute and guitar, Carl also performs on bass flute, ukulele, shakuhachi and an extensive collection of other ethnic flutes.

As a composer, he has created original music for his various ensembles plus music for theater and film. His “Klezmer Suite for Flute and Classical Guitar” won first place in the 2014 National Flute Association Newly Published Music Competition. It has been performed on five continents. Oasis regular Greg Boardman will join Dimow on violin for a duet performance of Dimow’s “Dreams of Yesterday and Tomorrow.”

The Oasis of Music takes place at Trinity Church located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

« Previous

filed under: