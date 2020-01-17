WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

AMHERST 43, BATES 37: Madeline Eck scored 19 points as the Mammoths (16-1, 4-0 NESCAC) pulled away to beat the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Amherst outscored Bates 24-12 over the second and third quarters.

Ariana Dalia had 16 points and Meghan Graff added 10 for Bates.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

AMHERST 85, BATES 71: Michael Schretter, Garrett Day and Fru Che scored 16 points apiece as the Mammoths (11-4, 2-1 NESCAC) used a 52-40 second half to pull away from the Bobcats (8-5, 1-1) at Lewiston.

Jeff Spellman scored 22 points for Bates. Omar Sarr had 11 points and Tom Coyne added 10. Spellman and Sarr each had seven rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 1, MERRIMACK 1, OT: Celine Tedenby scored in the second period to tie the game and the Black Bears (9-10-5, 5-8-4 Women’s Hockey East) skated to a tie with the Warriors (4-17-3, 1-13-3) in Orono.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored in the first period for Merrimack.

Goalie Carly Jackson had 29 saves for Maine, while Lea-Kristine Demers had 35 saves for Merrimack.

