UVM

BURLINGTON, VT — To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. The following students from your area have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Chelsea Seabold of Wilton, Isobel Straub of Rangeley.

UNew Haven

WEST HAVEN, CONN. – Alexandra McAuley, of Wilton, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall, 2019. McAuley is working on a Bachelor of Science in National Security.

