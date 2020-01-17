PARIS — Oxford Hills hit shots early to grow a comfortable lead Friday and then cruised to a 65-31 girls basketball win over Cheverus.

Cassidy Dumont and Cecelia Dieterich combined for 16 of the Vikings’ 24 first-quarter points and then Julia Colby caught fire in the second and added eight of her own before halftime.

The Vikings (12-1) led 24-7 after the first quarter. They expanded that lead to 41-10 going into intermission.

“Obviously, when you hit shots it makes it a lot easier,” Oxford Hills coach Nate Pelletier said. “We came out and hit a bunch of shots, and the press was turning them over the way we wanted it to, which was different from when we played them the first time. That helped us from the beginning.

“Our girls came out with the energy we needed to come out with, and it’s beginning to be the end of the year and we need to have that energy every single time, and they were ready to go tonight.”

The Vikings defeated the Stags 50-38 in the teams’ first meeting, in December.

Cheverus (8-5) was paced by Madison Storey’s five points, followed by Jillian Lizotte and Alex Hammond who each scored four points.

In the third, Colby was all over the place on the floor, turning her defense into quick offense and scoring nine in the quarter to finish with 17. Brooke Carson added five in the quarter.

“The great thing about this team is that everyday someone is stepping up for us,” Pelletier said. “We have had Cassidy, Cecelia and Julia be very consistent for us and it hasn’t been a roller coaster for them.

“Then, all of the sudden, you have one more kid step up and you’re going to get to 60 points pretty quickly, and if you can get to 60 points you’ve got a really good chance at winning.”

