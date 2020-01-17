FARMINGTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice’s volunteer program is gearing up for their 2020 Winter/Spring hospice volunteer training classes, in Farmington.

Hospice volunteers provide companionship both in home settings, nursing facilities and at the Hospice House on Stetson Road, in Auburn. In addition, there are many volunteer opportunities that build upon people’s interests and may include clerical support, Complementary Therapies program, Hospice Choir, We Honor Veterans program, and greeters at the Hospice House.

Volunteers give two to four hours per week, for one year. Volunteer positions are available in Franklin County. All hospice volunteers attend a 21-hour training and classes include an online training component.

Franklin County classes begin on Friday, February 14, 1-5 p.m., at Franklin County Adult Education, 129 Seaman Road, Suite A, Farmington. Preregistration is required. For more information, contact Kathy Baillargeon, Manager of Volunteer Resources, at 777-7740, ext. 1286 .

