Lewiston native Sam Frechette and Gardiner native Joe Clark each had a goal and assist to lift the L/A Nordiques to a 4-1 victory over the New England Knights in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Bryce Leger and Michael Keller also scored for the Nordiques (24-7-1, 49 points).

Nolan Murphy spoiled L/A goalie Jason St. Pierre’s (24 saves) shutout bid with a goal in the third period.

Patrick Gribbin made 28 saves for the Knights (21-8-4, 46 points).

USPHL Premier

Boston 2, Twin City 1, OT

Patrick Graham scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bandits a 2-1 victory over the Twin City Thunder’s Premier League team at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

James Gagan opened the scoring for the Bandits in the first period, with Matthew Tetreault and Matthew Ernst notching the assists. Aaron Mercer made 14 saves for the Bandits (15-12-3).

Josh Dow scored in the third period for the Thunder to force overtime. Logan Maki and Josh Kego assisted on Dow’s goal.

Goalie Brandan Gassaway made 39 saves for the Thunder (20-16-0, 40 points).

