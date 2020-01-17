LEWISTON — The Lewiston Education Fund announces a $20,000 donation from Peter Geiger to fund its endowment used for investment in the mission and grant awards.

Peter Geiger stated “I have always had a passion to support public education in a variety of ways,” Geiger said. “The Lewiston Education Fund works closely with school administrators and educators to enhance the quality of education in classrooms.”

The Fund is a nonprofit organization that allows teachers to expand their curriculum and to inspire Lewiston children through new programs including, by not limited to science, technology, engineering and math, and music and art. It offers an annual grant to teachers for funding classroom projects and initiatives.

For more information about the Lewiston Education Fund, volunteer opportunities, grant applications, or giving opportunities, go to http://lewistoneducationfund.org.

