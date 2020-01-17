CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Come celebrate 10 years of sharing in our new building! All of us at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center want to express our gratitude to the town of Carrabassett Valley, town office staff, and the supportive select board for continuing to support the library to meet the needs of the residents and guests of Carrabassett Valley.

Special thanks to Sugarloaf, WSKI, Maine’s Northwestern Mountains, donors, members, guests, and especially the CV Library Board of Directors and all of the volunteers for their continued efforts to bring quality services, materials and programming to our community. The library has acquired over 12,000 items, registered over 4,700 members and welcomed over 60,000 visits since opening our doors in 2010!

Not only has the library been a space to find the latest good book…it is a place to connect with people, learn something new, peruse a newspaper or magazine, read to a child, relax by the fireplace or borrow a CD or audiobook for the drive home. You can participate in our Community Book Club, see a movie, enjoy an exhibit, meet artists and authors, listen to music, do a puzzle, play a game and more… all for free! From programming in the Begin Family Community Room to raising vegetables for those in need, we truly have something for everyone.

Please join us Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4-5 p.m. to jubilate, sign our guest book and enter to win a door prize. There will be tours of the library and Western Maine Center for Children (childcare), light refreshments and birthday cake! See you there!

