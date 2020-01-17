100 Years Ago 1920

Auburn’s new city council is conscientious at least. It met at 7:30 pm Wednesday night and at 7:30 am this morning was still in session. The proceedings were technical and dry–yet were important as showing an interest to safeguard the interests of the taxpayers.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The 41st anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered Thursday across the nation with school closings, religious services, marches, special dedications and other observations.

25 Years Ago: 1995

There is no reason to leave the kids behind if you’re planning a ski trip this season. All of the larger ski areas (Sunday River, Sugarloaf USA, Saddleback, Shawnie Peak and Mount Abrahm’s) provide nurseries, childcare and ski programs for children. Reservations are required so it is a good idea to call ahead.

