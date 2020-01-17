LEWISTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host Maine Garden Day on March 14, 8:15 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Lewiston High School, 156 East Ave., Lewiston.

Back after a five-year hiatus, this day-long conference includes 30 hands-on, informational workshops in both half- and quarter-day sessions. Topics range from grafting fruit trees to growing hemp in the garden, re-wilding the landscape, to hunger in community, and growing a gardening business to raising mushrooms. Keynote speaker Dan Jaffe, author and horticulturist, will discuss the role of native plants in Maine gardens.

The $60 per-person fee /$30 for students includes lunch; limited financial assistance is available, some by application. Register online by Feb. 20. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099, [email protected] More information is also on the conference website. Supporting sponsors include Woodin & Company Store Fixtures, Inc. and the Maine Arts Commission.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles