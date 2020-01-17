WILTON — Week of January 8.

Teams: Bowling Belles 79-49; Willett-Glo-74-54

Just One More 67-61; Mines in the Gutter 65-63

Designs by Darlene 65-63; Wrecking Balls 60-68

Living on a Spare 58-70; Spare Change 44-84

High Games: Lynn Chellis 189; Kay Seefeldt 183

Jolene Luce 178; Melissa Malone 171

Cecile Willett 153; Vicky Kinsey 149

Heather Malone 147, Katie Dube 146

High Series: Lynn Chellis 524; Kay Seefeldt 500

Melissa Malone 446; Cecile Willett 444

Lisa Dube 403; Jolene Luce 399

Kelly Couture 392; Vicky Kinsey 383

