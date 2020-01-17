WILTON — Week of January 8.
Teams: Bowling Belles 79-49; Willett-Glo-74-54
Just One More 67-61; Mines in the Gutter 65-63
Designs by Darlene 65-63; Wrecking Balls 60-68
Living on a Spare 58-70; Spare Change 44-84
High Games: Lynn Chellis 189; Kay Seefeldt 183
Jolene Luce 178; Melissa Malone 171
Cecile Willett 153; Vicky Kinsey 149
Heather Malone 147, Katie Dube 146
High Series: Lynn Chellis 524; Kay Seefeldt 500
Melissa Malone 446; Cecile Willett 444
Lisa Dube 403; Jolene Luce 399
Kelly Couture 392; Vicky Kinsey 383
