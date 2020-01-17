LEWISTON – Maurice R. Cloutier, 76, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at D’youville Pavillion surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 5, 1943 to Romeo and Gertrude (Lagasse) Cloutier. He grew up in Lewiston and attended the local schools. On May 30, 1964, he married the love of his life Claire G. Bussiere of Auburn. Together they made a wonderful life for their family in Greene.

In 1976, Maurice was one of the founders of a family owned paving business. There he worked side by side with his father, brother and wife, Claire. He later became sole owner and partnered with his own sons, until it closed in 2012.

Maurice had a passion for music. He was a talented singer and could play any instrument he picked up. He studied violin at the Portland Conservatory for Music. His band “The Country Sounds” performed for over 20 years throughout Maine.

He was that father you looked up to growing up. Family was most important to him. At home, he enjoyed being outside and was frequently seen on his tractor doing yard work or various other projects. He loved spending time camping, talking NASCAR, as well as time with his grandchildren and most recently his great-granddaughter. Maurice and his wife were fortunate to have wintered in Florida for many years. He made sure each grandchild had fond memories of Florida, Disney World, and the many family events. Even as time drew closer to receiving his wings he so loved those Mickey ice cream bars. Many will remember him for his hard working attributes, his singing, his funny sarcasm, his constant humor, but most importantly, his love for his family.

He is survived and will be terribly missed by his loving wife Claire of 55 years; daughter Susan Lyons of Gray, son Claude Cloutier and his wife Michelle of Greene, son Michael Cloutier and his wife Tracy of Lewiston; his seven grandchildren, Daniella Busler and her husband Andrew of Gorham, Scott Cloutier and his husband Wayne Jackson of Bangor, Dillon Lyons and his girlfriend Josie Tanguay of Greene, Taylor Drouin and her husband Derek of Turner, Brittany Cloutier of Greene, Averie Cloutier and Cameron Cloutier both of Greene; his first great- granddaughter Rowan Claire Busler of Gorham; brother Richard Cloutier and his wife Diane of Lewiston; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Romeo and Gertrude Cloutier; and sister, Pauline Boilard.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the staff on 4 East at D’Youville Pavillion, as well as the staff from Androscoggin Home and Hospice for their devoted care and attention they showed to Maurice during his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

