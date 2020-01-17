WINDSOR – Frederick Royden Booker went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. Fred was born on October 17, 1942 to Sanford and Lillian (Slocum) Booker. He was raised in Gardiner, Maine, where he attended Gardiner area schools.For most of his adult life, Fred was employed by Lipman Poultry as a poultry grower. During his time taking care of farms he earned several awards and commendations as a top grower.Fred is predeceased by his parents; his wife of 25 years Gloria; one sister, Ellen (Booker) Walker; three brothers-in-law, William Buker, Robert Walker and Herbert Worrey and a stepson, Rick Talbot.Fred is survived by his three children, son, Scott and his wife Marsha, daughter Lori (Jackson) and her husband Dana; and son Steven all of Waldoboro; seven grandchildren: Derek Booker, Ryan and his wife Christine Booker, Adam Rickett, Heather Batchelder, Katie Pickett and her fiance’ Andrew Delano, and Cullin and Kaylee Booker; three step-grandchildren; Heidi (Murray) and her husband Matthew Jennings and Crystal and Ben Foss; four great-grandchildren: David, Jason and Logan Pickett and Emmalyn Booker; and five step great-grandchildren: Isaac, Asher, Gracie, Sophie and Bella Jennings.He is also survived by three sisters: Laura Buker, Clara Hodgdon, and Sandra and her husband Raymond Allen and one brother, Dan and his wife Kay Booker as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred had a very special friend who he loved like a brother Dan Marquette.Fred’s family would like to express their sincere THANKS to the doctors and nursing staff at Miles Memorial Hospital from the ER to ICU for their exceptional care and comfort, not only to Fred but to his loved ones as well. Also to the nurses and staff of Cove’s Edge Nursing Home who were Fred’s extended family for the last two years.A memorial service will be held at Kennebec Valley Assembly of God, 44 Hallowell Road, Chelsea, Maine on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor, Chapel, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, Maine. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

