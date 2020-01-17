NORWAY – Joan Florence Hobson Grover, 85, died peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020 at Norway Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Joan was born in North Conway, N.H. to Nora and Elton Hobson on August 12, 1934. She attended school in Lovell and Bethel, graduating from Gould Academy in 1953.

Joan married John Grover, Jr. in June of 1953 and they raised two daughters in their home in Albany. When the daughters were older, she worked seasonal at Papoose Pond and Kezar Lake Campground. Her favorite job was caring for her grandchildren.

Joan loved spending time with friends and family. She and John had many adventures with friends camping, snowmobiling and playing cards. Joan loved riding her moped. In later years, she loved to read, take bus trips with friends and attend church when she could.

Joan was predeceased by husband John in 2009; daughter Debra, and son-in-law Alan Tripp in 2008.

She is survived by her daughter Deidra Brown, son-in-law Levi and granddaughter Kallie, all of Bethel; and grandson Lance of Jacksonville, Fla.

Joan and Deidra are especially grateful to the staff of Norway Center who lovingly cared for them for the last four months and Constellation Hospice for compassionately supporting them those last three days.

A graveside service will be held near her August birthday, time and date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:

Stoneham Church, UCC

PO Box 24

Stoneham, ME 04231

