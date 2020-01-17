LEWISTON – Karen B. Hood-Francis, longtime business woman of Lewiston, died peacefully at Hospice House on Jan. 12, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. Karen was born in Lewiston on August 22, 1962, the daughter of Marion (Fiedler) and Robert A. Hood.

She attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1980. She graduated from Bentley College in 1984 with a B.S. in Computer Science and Business Management. Karen achieved her black belt in Kempo Karate.

Karen’s professional career included positions at Lewiston Public Works, Hood’s Mailing and Printing, and in Oregon at Ken Robert’s Company. She then returned to Maine and established her own Real Estate and Property Investment Company. Karen enjoyed assisting her tenants, and developed friendships and a true sense of community with them. She was a past board member of the local Landlord Association and of the Riverside Cemetery Association.

Karen is survived by her husband and soulmate, James Francis of Lewiston; her cherished pet CJ; her father of California; her brother Robert A. Hood, Jr. (Rob) of Portland, Ore., her sister Brenda Hood and husband Brad Judson of Olympia, Wash.; her father-in-law James Francis of Gray, her mother-in-law Laura Smith of Avon; her sister-in-law Ann Bulle of Lewiston; her aunt Jeanne Hood of Lewiston; and numerous cousins. She also leaves many special friends.

She was predeceased by her mother Marion in 2014 and her sister Nancy in 1970.

A private Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Pinette, Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 784-4023.

