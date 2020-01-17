AUBURN – Lawrence was born in Sumner on March 3, 1930 to Harry and Doris M. Russell. They moved to Turner when he was young. Educated in the Leavitt school system, he worked at Briggs farm through school, then went to work driving truck for Don Quimby. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict.On June 24, 1955 he married the love of his life, Doris Tidswell. In 1959 he went to work as a millwright at the Otis Paper Mill and later transferred to the new IP Mill when it opened in 1962. He retired in 1993, after 34 years, and was a proud member of the International Paper Quarter Century Club.Survivors include his wife Doris; two daughters, Anita (Larry) Farnum of Turner, and Terry Sheffield of Bryant Pond, a son, Kenney (Charlene) of Turner; grandchildren, Laurie, Amy, Zachary, and Sasha; great- grandchildren, Alexia, Kaleb, Alyssa and Skye; one great-great- grandchild, Ryleigh; a sister, Vivian Mancine, a brother Wesley Russell; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents; and two sisters, Celia Bragdon and Winifred Evans.The family would like to thank the many wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Androscoggin Hospice House and Schooner Estates for providing the best end-of-life care that anyone could ever hope to receive.A Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group in Auburn on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by the service. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Androscoggin Home Hospice Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME

« Previous