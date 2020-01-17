LEWISTON – Mary Flaherty Bell, 95, of Lewiston died at the Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston on Jan. 15, 2020. Born in Portland on Sept. 3, 1924, was the daughter of Martin J. And Catherine Connolly Flaherty.

Educated in South Portland schools, she married the love of her life, George T. Bell Jr., on Sept. 4, 1950. Mary was a dedicated wife and mother. After high school Mary worked many years at New England Telephone in Portland in increasing levels of responsibility, later in life as a real estate agent. A member of Sacred Heart Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Mary was an extremely devout Catholic. She loved to dance, enjoyed playing in ladies’ golf and bowling leagues, and also volunteered to help people with tax preparation for many years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years, and was proud of being the oldest sister.

She is predeceased by a son Joseph; and sisters Ann Leonard and Beatrice McLaughlin. Besides her husband of Lewiston, she is survived by three sons, Thomas and wife Claire of Brunswick, Lawrence and wife Joline of Litchfield, and John and wife Denise of Kennebunk, a daughter, Kathleen and husband Richard Huber of Newmarket, N.H.; a brother, John Flaherty of Portland, a sister, Agnes and husband Russell Biette of Holly Springs, S.C.; six grandchildren, Daniel and wife Daniela Huber, Kristen Huber, David and wife Nataly Bell, Ryan Bell, Maeve Bell, and Nolan Bell; and a great-grandchild, Karina Huber.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., with a funeral service at Sacred Heart Church, Auburn, at 11:00 a.m. Internment in the Spring, Cavalry Cemetery, South Portland.

