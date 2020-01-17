LISBON FALLS – Michael P. Gamache, 64, of Lisbon Falls passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020 at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice House in Auburn.

Born in Lewiston Jan. 15, 1955 to Clarence Leo Gamache and Lucille (Fortin) Gamache, raised in Lisbon and graduated Lisbon High School and UMaine Orono in 1977 with a degree in music education. He played tuba for the Portland Symphony, Bangor Symphony and the Auburn Community Concert Band. After graduating he worked for Dennis Paper Company, Reed Paper Company, and retired from Sysco Food Services of Northern New England.

Michael is survived by his wife of 18 years, Athena Gamache of Lisbon Falls; three siblings, James Gamache of South Portland, Mark Gamache and his wife Martha of Hiram; Mary Beth Daigneault and her husband William and daughter Emma of Newport, R.I.; sister-in-law, Gale Young of Venice, Fla.; niece Gretchen Silva and husband David and great-niece Olivia of Carver, Mass.; closest friend George and Joanne Thompson of Sturbridge, Mass.

He was predeceased by Opal Canders, and raised two stepchildren, Rebecca and Jason.

After retiring Michael worked at Tugboat Inn and Marina in Boothbay Harbor as Assistant Dockmaster.

Michael’s greatest joy was boating on his Searay Motoryacht, Triking, fishing, hunting, music and his two cats. He and his wife loved to travel and had many wonderful vacations.

Michael is now an angel playing tuba for the heavenly symphony above.

A time of visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, where a funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous