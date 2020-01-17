LEWISTON – Norman J. Fortin, 88, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House, with his family by his side.He was born in Lewiston on June 2, 1931, a son of the late Anthime and Elise (Berube) Fortin. He attended local schools and honorably served in the United States Marines. He worked for many years as a salesman for C&C Beauty and Barber Supply and upon his retirement he became a more avid golfer. He was often found perfecting his putting stroke in the early morning hours at Fairlawn CC, where he celebrated his 3 hole-in-one’s.On August 25, 1956, Norman married the love of his life, Pauline Gilbert, at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul and together they raised their family. He will be remembered as a truly loving husband and a dedicated father and best friend to his children. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and playing a round of golf or two. Norman and Pauline also spent many winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.Norman is survived by his wife of 63 years, Pauline; their sons Danny Fortin and wife Renee, Michael Fortin and wife Anna, Kenneth Fortin and wife Stephani and their daughters Gail Fortin, and Lisa Ronan along with her partner Jeff Kirby. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother Richard Fortin and wife Doris.Norman was predeceased by a daughter Ann Labbe in 2016; his brother Raymond Fortin and sister Cecile Morin.Visitation for Norman will be held on Monday, Jan. 20th from 3 to 6 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Church on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netMemorial donations may be made in Norman’s memory to the:Hospice House ofAndroscoggin Home Care and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME

