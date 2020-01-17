DIXFIELD – Scott J. Archibald, 59, died Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was a resident of Coburn Avenue in Dixfield.

Born in Rumford on April 6, 1960, he was a son of Eugene and Celia (Cochran) Archibald. Scott was a graduate of Mexico High School with the class of 1979 and was co-owner and vice president of Aulenback Trucking and Archie’s Inc. in Mexico.

Scott loved watching football and was a passionate New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed traveling, cruising, watching Red Sox baseball, boating, snowmobiling, cooking and spending time with his family and spending the Fourth of July at camp. His top priority was always taking care of his family. His number one hobby was taking care of his home which his grandparents built. He had the “gift of gab” and could and would talk to anyone he encountered always making new friends.

He was married in Mexico on July 4, 1996 to Janine Viger who survives of Dixfield. Other survivors include his parents, Eugene and Celia Archibald of Rumford; daughters, Crystal O’Connor and husband AJ of Dixfield and Staci Hamilton of Farmingdale, sons Eric of Dixfield and Nathan and wife Sarah of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Skylar, Dominic and Stella; a brother, Alan and wife Cindy of Mexico, a sister, Jean Holmquist and husband Bruce of Peru. He also leaves behind four nephews and a niece.

Friends and relatives are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Mexico Congregational Church, 163 Main Street, Mexico. Interment in the spring will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield. Friends and family are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276 on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m.

