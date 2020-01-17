AUGUSTA — Oxford Hills Gymnastics from Mechanic Falls had a strong showing in the 2020 Never Give Up, Never Quit Invitational held at the Augusta Armory.

This is an annual fundraiser hosted by Decal Gymnastics to benefit the Travis Mills Foundation. This year’s meet included guest appearances by University of Michigan gymnast Olivia Karas and Travis Mills himself. Gov. Janet Mills was also spotted checking out the action. Proceeds from this year’s event are still being calculated but are estimated to reach $8,000.

Members of the Oxford Hills Gymnastics competitive and rec teams had good showings. The Xcel bronze and silver teams both took first and the Xcel gold team took home a third-place banner. Individual results are listed below. The Oxford Hills Gymnastics team will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Paradise Gymnastics in Walpole, Massachusetts.

Xcel Bronze

Child division: Avery Cloutier, 1st place, uneven bars; 2nd place, floor exercise and all-around.

Junior division: Rosalie LeBlanc, 1st place, uneven bars; 2nd place, balance beam, floor exercise, all-around;

MaKayla Federico, 1st place, balance beam, floor exercise, all-around; 2nd place, vault and uneven bars.

Senior division: Delia Cloutier, 1st place, vault and balance beam; 2nd place, uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around; Taylor Lawler, 1st place, uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around; 2nd place, vault and balance beam.

Xcel Silver

Child division: Victoria Sessions, 1st place, uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around; McKenna Herrick, 1st place, vault; 2nd place, floor exercise and all-around; 3rd place, balance beam.

Junior division: Ayla Pelchat, 1st place, uneven bars, floor and all-around; 3rd place, vault.

Senior division: Maggie Bristol, 2nd place, balance beam.

Xcel Gold

Child division: Marlee Pratt, 1st place, floor exercise; 2nd place, all-around; 3rd place, uneven bars; Cassie Turgeon, 4th place, uneven bars.

Senior division: Ashley Niemi, 1st place, floor exercise; Maddie Adams, 1st place, balance beam; Nichole Wilson, 2nd place, uneven bars; 3rd place, floor exercise and all-around.

