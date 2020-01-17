PARIS — A New Hampshire man is facing multiple felonies after leading police on a chase from Conway, New Hampshire into Maine on Wednesday night.

Joshua Kozacka, 30, of Madison was booked at the Oxford County Jail in Paris on charges of aggravated driving to endanger, aggravated operating after license suspension/habitual offender and driving to danger and eluding an officer.

Kozacka had his bail set at $5,000 by a bail commissioner Thursday pending an initial court appearance. On Friday, he appeared in 11th District Court, where his bail was reset at $500 cash. He was released on bail Friday, a corrections officer said.

According to Chief Deputy James Urquhart of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Conway police attempted to stop Kozacka for a traffic violation about 10 p.m. but he continued on Route 302 into Fryeburg, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Law enforcement agencies attempted to stop Kozacka’s Chevrolet pickup truck by placing spike mats on the road but were unsuccessful. The chase ended on Old County Road in Brownfield where the vehicle hit a snowbank. Kozacka fled on foot but was arrested about 150 yards into the woods, Urquhart said.

Conway, Fryeburg and state police, and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

« Previous

filed under: