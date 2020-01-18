WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 68, CCRI 33: Eliza Brault led a balanced offense for the Mustangs (16-1) in their home win over the Knights (4-15) in Auburn.

Central Maine Community College was playing its first game since Dec. 14.

Brault finished the game with 12 points, while Natalie Thurbur had 11 and Abby Nadeau added 10. The three players also combined for 12 steals, and the Central Maine Community College defense forced 57 turnovers.

Jazlynn Jimenez led CCRI with 11 points and eight steals.

UMF 62, NVUL 57: Led by Alex Bessey’s game-high 16 points, the Beavers held off a Hornets rally to claim victory in Farmington.

Bessey made 10 of 12 shots from the free throw line. She also had five rebounds, thre assists and two blocks. Molly Folson and McKenna Brodeur also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points apiece for UMaine-Farmington.

Lea Compton’s 15 points led Northern Vermont-Lyndon.

HAMILTON 63, BATES 59: Kelcie Zarle had 18 points and Kayla Glemaud had 13 as the Continentals (11-6, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-7, 1-2) in Clinton, New York.

Meghan Graff had 20 points, Mia Roy added 17 and Ariana Dalia grabbed 11 rebounds for Bates.

BINGHAMTON 73, MAINE 63: Kai Moon scored 26 points as the Bearcats (13-5, 2-3 America East) beat the Black Bears (7-13, 3-3) in Vestal, New York.

Anne Simon scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Maine. Maeve Campbell chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 98, HAMILTON 81: The Bobcats (8-5, 1-1 NESCAC) scored 52 points in the first half and beat the Continentals (11-4, 1-2) in Lewiston.

Kody Greenhalgh scored a career-high 26 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field (4-of-10 from 3-point range. Tom Coyne added 21 points for Bates, Omar Sarr had 15 points and 18 rebounds, and Jeff Spellman added 19 points.

The Bobcats held the NESCAC’s top scorer, Kena Gilmour, to three points in the first half. Gilmour finished with 15.

UMF 109, NVUL 77: Bill Ruby put up 25 points to lead the Beavers to their ninth consecutive win and sixth straight in conference play in Farmington.

Ruby shot 10-of-16 from the field. He also pulled down nine rebounds. Riley Robinson added 23 points and eight boards for UMaine-Farmington and Terion Moss notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Kyle Cary led Northern Vermont-Lyndon with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, MERRIMACK 1: Isa Kuoppala scored two goals as the Black Bears (10-10-5, 6-8-4 Women’s Hockey East) beat the Warriors (4-18-3, 1-14-3) in Orono.

Ali Beltz had two assists for Maine, and goalie Carly Jackson made 25 saves.

Dani Castino scored for Merrimack, while Lea-Kristine Demers stopped 45 shots.

