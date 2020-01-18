Isaiah Fox scored 1:49 into overtime to give the Maine Nordiques a 2-1 victory over the Kenai River Brown Bears. In front of 1,036 fans at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna Alaska.

Ethan Prout and Kevin Pitts had the assists.

Ignat Belov, a University of Connecticut commit, tied the game at one for Maine (16-22-2, 34 points) in the second period with an unassisted goal.

Brandon Lajoie scored in the final two minutes of the first period to give the Brown Bears (22-12-5, 49 points) a 1-0 lead. Peter Morgan had the assist on the goal.

Wesley Mankowski made 35 saves for his second victory in a Nordiques sweater while Danny Fraga made 41 saves for Kenai River in the losing effort.

Both teams were 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

The Nordiques look to go for the season sweep of the Brown Bears Saturday night at 11:30 p.m.

