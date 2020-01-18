Joe Clark had a pair of goals to lift the L/A Nordiques to a 4-1 NA3HL junior hockey victory over the New England Knights on Saturday afternoon at Raynham IcePlex in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Noe Bansalem and Sergei Anisimov also scored for the Nordiques (25-7-1, 51 points). Lewiston natives Sam Frechette and Nick Pomerleau each had an assist in the game.

Martin Dlugolinsky scored in the second period for the Knights.

Goalie Brogan McDonald made 29 saves in the win for the Nordiques, while Zach Roncarati also made 29 saves for the Knights (12-18-3, 27 points).

The Nordiques travel to face the Northeast Generals on Friday.

