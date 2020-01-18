Joe Clark had a pair of goals to lift the L/A Nordiques to a 4-1 NA3HL junior hockey victory over the New England Knights on Saturday afternoon at Raynham IcePlex in Raynham, Massachusetts.
Noe Bansalem and Sergei Anisimov also scored for the Nordiques (25-7-1, 51 points). Lewiston natives Sam Frechette and Nick Pomerleau each had an assist in the game.
Martin Dlugolinsky scored in the second period for the Knights.
Goalie Brogan McDonald made 29 saves in the win for the Nordiques, while Zach Roncarati also made 29 saves for the Knights (12-18-3, 27 points).
The Nordiques travel to face the Northeast Generals on Friday.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
National Sports
Pete Rose said players in sign-stealing scandal should be punished
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox, Astros look ahead in wake of sign-stealing scandal
-
Uncategorized
Hundreds rally at 4th annual Women’s March in Portland
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Mariners can’t overcome slow start
-
Boston Celtics
Suns hold off Celtics despite Smart’s record night