GRANTS PASS, Ore. – James E. Divver passed away Sept 28, 2019 in Grants Pass, Ore. He is buried at Eagles Point National Cemetery in Oregon.

James was born March 4, 1959 in Prince Georges County, Md., to James and Joan Divver. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1978. James joined the U.S Navy after graduating and served on the USS Nimitz. James twin brother Michael passed on Aug 22, 2009 in Phoenix, Ariz.

James worked for various computer companies in San Jose, Calif. and Miami, Fla. for Alcatel as an engineer.

He will always be remembered for his amazing generosity, love and caring for family and friends. For inquires contact [email protected]

