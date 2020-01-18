HOBE SOUND, Fla. – Judy Gilbert, 69, of Hobe Sound, Fla. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Judy is formerly from Lewiston, Maine and graduated from CMMC School of Nursing in 1971.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Leo Gilbert; son Douglas Gilbert and daughter Carrie Pierce; grandchildren Katie Lynn Pierce, Nicholas Pierce, Sean Pierce, Braelinn Gilbert and Addysen Gilbert.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997.

Donations in her name may be made to:

Treasure Coast Hospice

1201 SE Indian St.

Stuart, FL 34997