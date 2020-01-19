AUBURN — The 20th annual Auburn Winter Festival, which runs from Friday through Sunday, will offer a variety of events meant to celebrate winter, according to Sabrina Best, deputy director of the Auburn Recreation Department.

On Friday night, Lost Valley will host a variety of events, including free live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., a torchlight parade at 9 p.m. and fireworks just after 9 p.m.

Best said several other events are set for Friday, including winter-themed stories read at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Public Library, and a DJ Skate Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Norway Savings Bank Arena for $10.

On Saturday, Lost Valley will hold beginner and advanced Fat Bike group rides with the American Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine group.

The beginner group ride starts at 11 a.m. and the advanced group ride begins at 1 p.m.

Other Saturday events include:

• Snowshoe hike at 10 a.m. at Mt. Apatite, free.

• Screening of the movie “Abominable” from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Androscoggin Community Room in the Auburn Public Library, free.

• Back-to-back Twin City Thunder hockey games at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Norway Savings Bank Arena, tickets available at www.twincitythunder.com.

Sunday boasts the most events, starting with Baxter Outdoors’ “Lost Valley Winter Duathlon” at 9 a.m., where participants will snowshoe and Nordic ski across different trails.

Other Sunday events include:

• Family sledding, skating and snowshoeing at Sherwood Heights Elementary school, hosted by the United new Auburn Association, free.

• Create your own candy bar at Top It Frozen Yogurt Bar from noon to 3 p.m. at 168 Main St, $5-$10.

• Chocolate tasting at Maine Gourmet Chocolates from noon to 5 p.m. at 170 Main St., free.

• Pet the Ponies at Maple Hill Farms from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., free.

• Snowshoeing and dog sled rides from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at East Auburn Baptist Church at 560 Park Ave., free.

• Public Skating from 3:10 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. at Norway Savings Bank Arena, $5.

Some of the winter-based activities and events will take place throughout the weekend, including the snow playground set up by the Auburn PAL Center at 24 Chestnut St.

There will also be screenings of “The Philadelphia Story” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Community Little Theatre on Academy Street.

For more information on the schedule of the Auburn Winter Festival, contact Best at 207-333-6611, or e-mail her at [email protected]

