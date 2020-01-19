The Maine Nordiques earned the season sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears with a come from behind 4-2 victory Saturday night at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in Soldotna, Alaska.

Entering the third period down 2-1, the Nordiques (17-22-2, 36 points) scored three times in the final 20 minutes as defenseman Casper Soderling found the back of the net early in the period.

With the Brown Bears taking a delay of game penalty Trent Grimshaw scored the game-winner for Maine with 6:35 remaining in the game.

It was the Nordiques lone power play of the contest.

Cannon Green added the empty netter with two seconds remaining.

After a scoreless first period, Noah Kane gave the Nordiques a 1-0 lead just before the four-minute mark in the middle frame.

The Brown Bears (22-13-5, 49 points) tied the game at one when Brandon Lajoie had an unassisted marker just after the six-minute mark. Kenai River took a 2-1 lead when Logan Ritchie scored on the power play in the middle of the second frame.

Kenai River was 1-for-2 on the power play.

Avery Sturtz made 36 saves for the Nordiques in the victory while Danny Fraga made 34 saves for Kenai River.

Maine continues its tour of Alaska as they travel to take on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Friday and Saturday.

