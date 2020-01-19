If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/.

Last week’s photo was a mystery as more than half the entries were incorrect. However, many knew that it was the former Webster School on Hampshire Street in Auburn and several worked, went to school or told us they now live in the apartments of the former school. Our winner, Carole Hodgkin, of Auburn, wrote: I believe the photo is of the old Webster Junior High School in Auburn. My dad was a member of the first class to attend the school. He used to talk about having to walk home at lunchtime because there was no food service at the school. He lived way out off Western Avenue and his mother would meet him at the door of their house with a sandwich which he then had to eat while he walked back to school for the afternoon session……no time to sit down and eat at home….only enough time to eat on the run! I attended Webster as a student in the seventh, eighth, and ninth grades in the 1960’s and also was on staff there in the years just before the school was closed. I always found it ironic that Dad “opened” the facility and his daughter “closed ” it!

