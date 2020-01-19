Androscoggin County

• Tareck Ward, 21, of Livermore Falls, on charges of assault and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 7:11 p.m. Saturday, at 95 Leeds Road in Livermore Falls.

• Leigh Warren, 25, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of obstructing government administration, 7:11 p.m. Sunday, at 95 Leeds Road in Livermore Falls.

• Eric Jabbusch, 49, of Greene, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 12:22 a.m. Sunday, on Sedgley Road in Greene.

• Lisa Robbins, 50, of Sabattus, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 2:15 p.m. Sunday, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

Lewiston

• Stacey Lowell, 46, of Turner, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ash and Bates streets.

• Malinda Landry, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay fines, 10:17 p.m. Saturday, on Orange Street.

• Alan Roy, 39, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 3:48 a.m. Sunday, at 188 Lisbon St.

• Daniel Cash, 42, of Lewiston, on charges of violation of protective order and violation of conditions of release, Sunday, at 1 Buckley St.

