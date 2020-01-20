Spruce Mountain School District Board of Directors 9th regular school board meeting for the 2019-2020 school year Thursday, January 23 at 6 p.m.
Spruce Mountain Elementary School
Finance committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
School Board Meeting Agenda
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Attendance
- Adjustments to the agenda
- Approval of meeting minutes
5.1. January 9, 2020 – School Board Meeting Minutes – Action item
- Communications / Correspondence – Informational items
6.1. Retirement notification of Wendy Deming, Title I reading teacher @ SMES
6.2. Retirement notification of Shelley Franchetti,Title I Ed Tech III @ SMES
6.3. Resignation of Julie Imbruno, science & social studies teacher @ SMMS
6.4. Presentation by Spruce Mountain Elementary School (Grade 3 Math)
- Public comments
- Board comments – Informational item
- Superintendent’s report
9.1. Scott Albert – Informational item
- Administrator reports – Informational items
10.1. Kevin Harrington – SMPS
10.2. Greg Henderson – SMMS
10.3. Chris Hollingsworth – curriculum and technology
10.4. T J Plourde – SMHS
10.5. Marc Keller – SMHS
10.6. Pat St. Clair – SMES
- Board chair’s report
11.1. Bob Staples – Informational item
- Committee reports
- Policy
- Old business
14.1. Approval of tennis courts project/property – Action item
- New business – Action item
15.1 Executive Session to discuss contract, negotiations in accordance with 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(A)
- Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments – Informational item
- Other business
17.1. 2020-2021 Budget information to board members -Informational item
- Calendar announcements – Informational item
January 30 Budget overview meeting @ Spruce Mountain Middle School
Regular ed accounts – school administration, system administration, primary school, elementary school and special services.
February 13 Budget overview meeting @ Spruce Mountain High School
Regular ed accounts – middle school co-curricular, transportation, maintenance, high school co-curricular, debt service and other commitments, all-other accounts (including food service), and adult education.
- Adjournment – Action item
