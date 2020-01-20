BUCKFIELD — The first trimester honor rolls for students at Buckfield Junior/Senior High School have been announced as the following:
High honors
Grade 12: Kristen Patenaude;
Grade 10: Olivia Buswell;
Grade 7: Carmen Crockett and Jonas Culleton.
Honor roll
Grade 12: Deja Bennett, Saige Collette, Jessica Doucette, Kathryn Henderson, Jesse McMillan, Karen McNeil, Jeffrey Quick, Josephine Replogle, Isabella Rinck, Sutapacha Tripp, Megan Turcotte and Chloe Warren;
Grade 11: Alaina Adderley, Kylie Carrier, Olivia Darling, Gavin Jack-Bennett, Siana Jacobs, Richard Kraske, Shyloe Morgan and Maxwell White;
Grade 10: Hadley Blodgett, Emily Carrasquillo, Elizabeth Corson, Cameron Durgin, Kayden Haylock, Kassandra Keough, Alyssa Litchfield, Michaela Marin and Zachary Shields;
Grade 9: Cole Brewster, Zoe Higgins, Sarah Hood, Alexis Jasper, Roger (Taz) Keough III, Madisyn McAlister, Abigail Prokey, Emma Stevens-Belanger, Jocelyn Vandeymark, Kelsey Violette and Reese Wilson;
Grade 8: Abigail Albert, Mya Austin, Graham Blodgett, Hope Hinckley, Jacob Jasper, Nolan Keene, Owen LaPointe, Gavin Peper,
Kyen Teixeira, Emily Tilton, Terry Valles and Emily Verrill;
Grade 7: Benjamin (Saylor) Bourassa, Cora Brewster, Carley Coffman, Erinn Dunham, Cayden Durgin, Haylee Gailloux, Amelia Hill, Seamus Keough, Morgan Lacasse, Elizabeth Marin, Cori Merrill, Audrey Stimson, Coleman Sylvia, Annabelle Thone, Gabriel Twitchell and Gabriel White.
