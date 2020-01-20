The Franco Center continues its monthly dance series with a “Shake Off the Cold” dance party at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, featuring the Farmhouse Project, a local crowd favorite, playing music you will all enjoy. The opening act will be the Brando & Kayla Duet. Farmhouse Project has been entertaining Lewiston/Auburn area audiences for the last six years with a mix of classic rock and modern classics that includes The Band, Cake, Tom Petty, Rolling Stones and many more. Based on Phish and the Grateful Dead, one can expect to experience the occasional extended jam. Come in and “Shake off the Cold” with some dancing. The ticket price is $10 online at francocenter.org. or at the door. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office weekdays from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. or call (2070 689-2000. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a cash bar.

