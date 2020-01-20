- Edward E. Timler Jr., 46, Jay, two warrants unpaid fine/fees, Jan. 14, Livermore Falls Police Department.
- Stephen F. Greenleaf, 66, Lewiston, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- James Oliver Jr., 58, Livermore, unlawful sexual contact, Jan. 14, Jay Police Department.
- Victor H. Pomerleau, 48, Skowhegan, violation condition of release, Jan. 15, Farmington Police Department.
- Melanie A. York, 45, Wilton, possession of scheduled drug, possession hypodermic apparatuses, Jan. 15, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Randy E. Burnham, 46, Farmington, operating under the influence, Jan. 16, Farmington Police Department.
- Carrie T. Masse, 36, Farmington, two counts violation of condition of release, Jan. 16, Farmington Police Department.
- Brayden C. Tyler, 19, Farmington, domestic violence criminal threatening, Jan. 16, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Kirby P. Sullivan, 30, Blackstone, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Jan. 17, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- James P. Corcoran, 28, Upton, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop for a police officer, violation condition of release, Jan. 17, Maine State Police.
- Tyler M. Thorndike, 27, Phillips, operating under the influence-one prior, operating while license suspended or revoked, probation hold, Jan. 18, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Erica R. Curtis, 44, North Anson, warrant failure to appear, operating without license, Jan. 19, Farmington Police Department.
