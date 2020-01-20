AUGUSTA — Lewiston’s delegates to the Maine Legislature will hold public office hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Lewiston Public Library Couture Room.

The delegation includes Sen. Nate Libby, Senate Majority Leader, and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, all of whom will be in attendance. It will provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

The delegation will give updates on work on various policy committees and give a preview of the legislative session to come. All are welcome. To RSVP on Facebook, visit bit.ly/lewiston2020officehours.

The office hours will be held monthly throughout the year on the fourth Saturday of each month. Exceptions are May and November, when they will be held on the third Saturday, to allow for recognition of Memorial Day and for Thanksgiving, and December, when the fourth Saturday falls in the middle of the holiday season. The dates are: Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 28, April 25, May 16, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24 and Nov. 21.

