Androscoggin County

• Nicholas Mackenzie, 38, of Litchfield, on two outstanding warrants for unpaid fines and fees, 1 p.m. Monday on Route 126 in Sabattus.

• Corey Edwards, 31, of Oxford, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and violating conditions of release, 1:55 p.m. Monday on Harris Hill Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Roger Briscoe, 41, of Jay, on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, Monday on Turner Street.

• Joshua Hiscock, 37, of Jay, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 3:39 p.m. Monday on Turner Street.

Lewiston

• Aaron Sayler, 40, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and reckless conduct, 6:34 p.m. Sunday at 87 Gagne St.

• Shayn Gregory, 25, of Windham, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release, 12:30 a.m. Monday at 27 Marston St.

• Eric Ginchereau, 56, of Lewiston, on charges of driving to endanger and operating after suspension, 6:10 a.m. Monday on Sabattus Street.

• Adam Nutter, 25, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 1:50 p.m. Monday at 184 Bartlett St.

• Travis Johnson, 40, of Portland, on two outstanding warrants on failure to appear, 5:20 p.m. Monday on Spruce Street.

« Previous

filed under: