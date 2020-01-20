Samuel James will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center in Gardiner. Doors open a half-hour before the show.

With a voice of grit and gravel, roots musician Samuel James sings with an authenticity lost in time. A modern guitar master, James’ skill has a depth and range that seems impossible for a man with only two hands. An award-winning songwriter, one of the world’s most innovative guitar players, and a Moth-featured storyteller, James brings all of this to his amazing stage show. A live performance by Samuel James is part theater concert, part stomping-on-the-porch dance party, and part stand-up comedy. Samuel James’ songwriting has been compared to Leonard Cohen’s and his guitar virtuosity to that of Jimi Hendrix. His critically acclaimed trilogy of albums, “Songs Famed for Sorrow and Joy” (2008), “For Rosa, Maeve and Noreen,” (2009) and “And for the Dark Road Ahead” (2012) for Toronto’s Northern Blues label has gained him praise not only for carrying on great traditions, but for being a true innovator. His latest album “Already Home Recordings Vol. 1” has been called a “rich narrative … fascinating … vital to our cultural dialogue.”

Tickets are $16 for Adults, $14 for Seniors, and $5 for Youth in advance and $19 for Adults, $17 for Seniors, and $5 for Youth at the door the night of the show. Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. or at (207) 582-7144 or by visiting their website at www.johnsonhall.org. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center is located at 280 Water St., Gardiner.

