The Theater Project in Brunswick is delighted to present “The 39 Steps,” written by Patrick Barlow and directed by Theater Project Artistic Director Al Miller. “The 39 Steps” opens at The Theater Project on Friday, Jan. 31, and runs for three consecutive weekends. Everyone is welcome to attend an opening night reception with refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast, crew and director after the show.

“The 39 Steps” is a rollicking good time, a witty and clever riff on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film of the same name. Don’t miss this fast-paced romp which follows hero Richard Hannay as he tries valiantly to solve the mystery of The 39 Steps and to clear his name of any wrongdoing. It’s a spy story, a love story, and a comedy featuring four actors who tirelessly try to dupe, follow and flee from one another in an entangled web of adventures. Theater fans of all ages will find this show an absolute pleasure.

Performance times are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children (12 and under; kids under 2 are free as long as they sit on a patron’s lap); top level seating in the theater is always Pay-What-You-Want. Tickets are available anytime at theaterproject.com or by calling the box office at (207) 729-8584.

The Theater Project is located at 14 School St., Brunswick, and is a 501(c)(3) organization.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: