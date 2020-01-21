LEWISTON – On Saturday, Feb. 8, in conjunction with the Bates women’s basketball game vs. Trinity (Conn.), the Bates athletic department will host a celebration and free sports clinic for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This year’s theme is “Lead Her Forward.”
Girls ages five and up are invited to participate in an afternoon of activities with Bates Athletics. The event is free and registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Alumni Gym lobby. Participants can register online here.
Various sports clinics will be led by Bates coaches and student-athletes and begin at 1 p.m. All participants and their families are invited to cheer on the Bobcats as they take on Trinity in a NESCAC contest at 3 p.m. in Alumni Gym.
This event is one of more than 500 events taking place across the country for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The celebration began in 1987 in Washington, D.C., as a special day recognizing women’s sports. In 1987, NGWSD also served as a remembrance of Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman for her athletic achievements and dedication to promoting equality for women’s sports. NGWSD has since evolved into an event to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes, the positive influence of sports participation and the continuing struggle for equality for women
in sports. To learn more, visit www.NGWSD.org.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Politics
Bloomberg shifts TV ads to target impeachment, vulnerable Republican senators
-
Crime
Two men charged after shots fired in Portland
-
Community Sports
Bates to host free sports clinic for National Girls and Women in Sports Day
-
Nation / World
VA Democrats reject bills to expand firearms rights a day after huge gun rights rally
-
Encore
Ogunquit Playhouse honored with nine BroadwayWorld Awards