LEWISTON – On Saturday, Feb. 8, in conjunction with the Bates women’s basketball game vs. Trinity (Conn.), the Bates athletic department will host a celebration and free sports clinic for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. This year’s theme is “Lead Her Forward.”

Girls ages five and up are invited to participate in an afternoon of activities with Bates Athletics. The event is free and registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Alumni Gym lobby. Participants can register online here.

Various sports clinics will be led by Bates coaches and student-athletes and begin at 1 p.m. All participants and their families are invited to cheer on the Bobcats as they take on Trinity in a NESCAC contest at 3 p.m. in Alumni Gym.

This event is one of more than 500 events taking place across the country for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The celebration began in 1987 in Washington, D.C., as a special day recognizing women’s sports. In 1987, NGWSD also served as a remembrance of Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman for her athletic achievements and dedication to promoting equality for women’s sports. NGWSD has since evolved into an event to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes, the positive influence of sports participation and the continuing struggle for equality for women

in sports. To learn more, visit www.NGWSD.org.

