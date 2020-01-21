Maine Yang Gang volunteers to meet

LEWISTON — The Maine Yang Gang will gather at Sparetime Recreation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, for an evening of food, fun and talking Andrew Yang, presidential candidate. Yang Gang members, the Yang curious and nonYangers are all welcome.

The Yang Gang will have lanes reserves for candle pin bowling. Participants will need to pay their own way for bowling, but there will be a prize for the highest score.

For more information, go to Facebook at Maine for Andrew Yang or contact Sherri Talbot at 207-620-0616.

Library director to address association

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Rolly’s Diner, 87 Mill St. Auburn Public Library Director Mamie Anthoine Ney will speak. A special donation will be given that evening for the bell tower. There will be refreshments, coffee and tea.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club to meet

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport and Pownal meets at 7 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month from September to April at the Durham Fire Station, 615 Hallowell Road. The group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 865-6188/713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 319-7587.

LaFontaine to speak at A-L Rotary Club meeting

AUBURN — Mary LaFontaine, regional director of the Southern CareerCenter, will address the A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Governor’s Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St. Maine CareerCenters provide a variety of free employment and training services to help in a job search. LaFontaine will discuss recruitment, retention and training strategies. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Marine Corps League to meet at Lewiston Armory

LEWISTON — Marine Corps League, Central Maine Detachment 810, will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited to attend.

Neighborhood Watch to hear FD chief

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church. Speaker will be Auburn Fire Department Chief Robert Chase.