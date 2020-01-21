TURNER — Denny Breau will kick off the “Music for Mavis” 2020 Cabin Fever Concert Sunday Series from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the downstairs community room under the Turner Public Library. The event will be a coffee house style afternoon. Those wishing may bring cookies to share at the pre-pre-Valentine Day afternoon gathering of music, cookies and community. There will be tea and coffee available.

Breau needs no introduction. He brings a long, bedrock history of his Maine musical family tradition to share and visits the memories and love of his parents, Betty Cote and Hal Lone Pine, as well as his talented brother, Lenny Breau, and the host of musicians that have surrounded and blended with this musical family.

There will be five Cabin Fever Concerts altogether, coffee house style, the theme being Valentine – Music from the Heart. All concerts will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays downstairs in the Institute Building under the Turner Public Library.

The dates and musicians are as follows:

Feb. 16: Stan Keach, singer/songwriter, and inductee into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, and Julie Davenport, singer/songwriter and bass player. They will share their own bluegrass magic. Davenport is from Leeds, right across the river.

March 1: Turner’s own Kevin Libby will serenade with his heart-felt tunes from the country.

March 15: “The Grown Ups” will appear with Melinda Liberty, Frank Coffin and Ted Hamilton, bringing “music from our past” as they put it.

April 5: For the final concert, the Cabin Fever Concert Series will feature Hurry Down Sunshine with local and talented musicians, Stan Davis and Brian Kavenah, blending their acoustical and musical harmonies.

The series will be hosted by the “Music for Mavis” Committee and friends as a way to enjoy the winter together. “Music for Mavis” is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing rural communities together to enjoy music and the arts.

Organizer Paula Anderson’s mother, Mavis, was a sax player and a lover of music. It was her dream to have a gazebo music venue for her community to enjoy. Anyone interested in making contributions in general or in memory of loved ones to help ensure the longevity of Mavis’ musical dream can find “Music for Mavis” in the web, hit the donate button and leave a message in memory or with wishes.

Anyone who would like to help set up or sweep and put away chairs will be welcome. The hat will be passed, as usual. Suggested donation is $10, and any donation is appreciated.

The Turner Library Community Room is at 98 Mathew’s Way, Rte. 117, Turner Center. For more information, call 207-754-0954.

