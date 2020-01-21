KINGFIELD — Selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to sign a contract with the state to build and repair sidewalks from Main Street to the Kingfield Elementary School on Route 142 this year.

Voters approved the project more than a decade ago but delays in state and federal funding required municipal officials to put plans on hold.

The contract splits the cost 80/20, with the state paying $712,000 and the town $178,000.

In 2009, residents began discussing the need for a safer pedestrian route to the school, which is about a mile from Main Street. At the past 10 annual town meetings, they have approved using Tax Increment Financing funds for the sidewalk.

The sidewalk could be completed by August this year, Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett said. The municipality will be responsible for year-round maintenance and plowing.

Last year, directors of School Administrative District 58 declined to allocate money to extend the sidewalk to the front door of the school.

In another project, the town is moving forward with replacing streetlights next year in anticipation of the state reconstructing Route 27.

In 2017, voters approved allocating $800,000 for the lights, but it has not been decided whether to borrow all of that or borrow $600,000 and take $200,000 from the Village Enhancement Committee reserve account.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: