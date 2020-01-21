LISBON — Lisbon Parks & Rec is holding it 5th Annual WinterFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. There will be the usual fun, Ultimate Dog Sledding rides (reserve a time slot), LL Bean snowshoeing, Sub Zero Ice Carving, McDonald’s on the grill, Riverside Wood Carvers, antique snowmobile display and lots of food in the warm lodge.

Games in the field will allow people to try their skills at harnessing sled dogs and other events, getting up close with the dogs and their equipment.

Partnering with Lisbon Parks & Rec to bring community groups together for this fun day are Aubuchon Hardware, Boy Scouts, McDonald’s, Lisbon Falls Fire Department, Free Masons of Ancient York Lodge and Positive Change Lisbon.

For more information, contact Lisbon Parks & Rec at 207-353-2289 or email: [email protected]