POLAND – Patricia Elizabeth (Major) Crane, 75, of Poland peacefully passed away on Jan. 17, 2020 from complications of a stroke.

She was born in Lewiston on July 15, 1944 to Veronica (Sturtevant) and David Major. She was proud of the large family she grew up with in Minot and graduating from Edward Little in 1960 as a member of the last class to attend ‘the old EL’.

She married her best friend and the love of her life, Gary Crane Sr. on August 3, 1963. They raised two active sons in Poland. Pat and Gary enjoyed an active life of motorcycle riding, fishing, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling and traveling. Many of us enjoyed watching their great compatibility and union as they danced wonderfully at the Grange Hall dances in their high school days. They always felt Garth’s “The Dance” was written for them.

She worked many years at Maine-Oxy and ended her career at Elan School. Pat also enjoyed cooking for her family, league bowling, playing cards with and attending to the needs of her sisters, neighbors and friends. After Gary’s passing she often learned “How to do one more thing she never wanted to do.” Being alone increased her independence but never decreased her activity and no one ever spent time with her without laughing.

She is survived by her loving sons, Troy Crane and his wife Sue of Auburn and Gary Crane Jr. and his wife Georgia of Oxford; her beloved grandchildren, Brian Crane and his fiancée Cadie Richardson of Turner, Jack Crane and Mabel Crane of Oxford; her siblings, David Major Jr. of Warrington, Ga., Mary Elwell of Lewiston, Larry Major Sr. and his wife Sally of Pelham, N.H., George Major and his wife Fay of Kittery, Jerry Major and his wife Terri of Norway, Nelson Major and his wife Flora of Mechanic Falls, Sandy Coutermarsh and her husband Dave of Polk City, Fla., Ruth Goding of Auburn, Bob Major and his wife Darlene of Pace, Fla.; her many nieces and nephews; and her loving neighbors, friends and bowling competitors.

Pat was predeceased by her husband Gary Crane Sr.; 18 month old daughter Cindy Crane; her parents and in-laws; her sister Joyce Reid; and several in-laws.

The family would like to extend their thanks to those who attended to Pat’s needs at CMMC and especially to all the kind, helpful and attentive staff at Clover Manor and Androscoggin Home Healthcare Hospice.

Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the funeral home with a celebration on life immediately following at the American Legion Hall on 41 Elm St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com