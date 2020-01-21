- Sabrina Cunningham, 40, of Lewiston, operating under the influence, 11:34 p.m. Jan. 16 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Michele Fusillo, 67, of Paris, violating conditions of release, 2:58 p.m. Jan. 15 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Joshua Gaudreau, 33, of Bethel, failure to pay fines, operating while under suspension, refusing to submit to arrest, refusal to stop, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 15 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Robert Johnson, 45, of Denmark, failure to pay fines, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in Denmark by the Maine State Police.
- Joshua A Kozacka, 30, of Madison, New Hampshire, driving to endanger, aggravated driving to endanger, aggravated operating after revocation, eluding an officer, 1:16 a.m. Jan. 16 in Brownfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Maurice Moore, 54, of Peru, operating after suspension, operating under the influence, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 13 by the Dixfield Police Department.
- Erica Myers, 30, of Bethel, failure to appear, 8:56 p.m. Jan. 16 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Chase Shea, 26, of Porter, domestic violence, criminal threatening, obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence assault, 11:50 p.m. Jan. 14 by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Isaiah Stickney, 23, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 9:58 a.m. Jan. 15 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Todd Tilley, 58, of Norway, failure to register as a sex offender, 10:48 a.m. Jan. 13 by the Norway Police Department.
- Daniel Brown, 20, of Paris, domestic violence assault, 10:50 a.m. Friday by the Paris Police Department.
- Eric Edwards, 37, of Lewiston, failure to register as a sex offender, 6:01 p.m. Friday in Canton by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Stephanie Gallant, 32, of Rumford, operating under the influence, 2:04 p.m. Saturday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Rebecca LaChance, 22, of Mexico, 7:25 p.m. Monday in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- David Lavorgna, 54, of Gorham, New Hampshire, operating under the influence, 1:45 p.m. Monday in Andover by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wayne Maskew, 49, of Fryeburg, unlawful sexual contact, fugitive from justice, 6:11 a.m. Tuesday in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
- Kathleen Petrovich, 20, of Portland, failure to pay fines, 2:37 a.m. Tuesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Kathleen Petrovich, 20, of Portland, failure to appear after bailed, 8:21 a.m. Tuesday in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Wyatt Ryder, 19, of West Paris, operating under the influence, 3:55 p.m. Sunday in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
