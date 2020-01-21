Jerry Dewitt, chairman of the L&A Veterans Council, orange jacket, bottom left, and other volunteers work to clear snow from Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston Tuesday morning to clear a path for a tractor trailer to deliver the wings for the Corsair jet that the United States Air Force museum at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio awarded to the L&A Veterans Council and gave it permission to transport the plane to Maine. The plane was delivered earlier this summer. A fundraising effort was recently completed with a donation by Del Gendron that secured the transportation of the 40-foot wings from Montana where the jet sat idle for several years. The wings are expected to arrive Friday or Saturday and will be temporarily secured until spring when the jet will get a makeover and repainted. Visit sunjournal.com to see the jet from the air and Great Falls. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo