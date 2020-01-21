AUBURN — Pierrete’s C’est si Bon Cafe will celebrate its grand opening Saturday at 550 Center St., in the Auburn Mall.

Edward Boucher and Lionel Meservier of the C’est si Bon Band will perform at 2 p.m. and La Famille LeBlanc will perform at 7 p.m.

The cafe began with the premise of bringing Franco-American Quebecois and French-fusion foods to the Lewiston-Auburn metro area. Pierrette’s was inspired by Pierrette Gagnon, a native of St. Perpetue, Quebec who migrated to Maine in 1971 with her husband, Normand, and two daughters, Gina and Nathalye. In 1973, they had their son, Francis, whom they immediately nicknamed their “petite Americain,” or little American.

Francis was encouraged to open the cafe and teamed with John Pulsifer, a locally renown chef of various restaurants, including Lewiston’s Gendron Franco Center.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: