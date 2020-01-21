Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Brian Keith, 45, of Lisbon Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6:53 p.m. Monday on Jordan Bridge Road in Sabattus.

• Carlos Portillo, 36, of Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7:07 p.m. on Sabattus Road in Sabattus.

• Shannon Dupree, 42, of Rumford, on outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions and kidnapping, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at 47 Canal St. in Rumford.

• Ian Standring, 34, of Lewiston, on a probation hold, 5:28 p.m. Tuesday at 92 Bartlett St. in Lewiston.

• Devin Leonard, 27, of Lewiston, on two charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at 230 Bartlett St. in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Jan Blais, 43, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 6:43 p.m. Monday at 6 Booker St.

• Heidi Lemeiux, 50, of Auburn, on a charge of theft, 8:40 p.m. Monday at Kohl’s.

• Brandon Kirkland, 20, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 9:45 p.m. Monday on Cedar Street in Lewiston.

• Alicia Stevens, 26, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for assault, 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Center St.

Lewiston

• Holly Fanjoy, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Bridge and Center Street in Auburn.

• Anthony Giguere, 28, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release, 1:35 p.m. Tuesday on Walnut Street.

• Amanda York, 33, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at 24 Turgeon St.

• Sherron Herring, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street.

• Jasheen Moody, 38, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 4:12 p.m. Tuesday at 102 Pierce St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Kristi D. Ridlon, 29, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Gary A. Lavigne, 48, of Gardiner at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on South Main Street while Lavigne’s vehicle was parked and idling on the side of the road. Ridlon’s 2009 Ford received functional damage and the 2016 Ford driven by Lavigne and owned by Mid Maine Teleplus LLC received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Shannon Nash, 48, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Allison Kostro, 48, of Minot at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on Blake Street. The 2012 Nissan driven by Nash and owned by Jennifer Nash of Auburn and Kostro’s 2010 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Tanya M. Berry, 31, of Casco struck the back of a vehicle driven by Matthew J. McDougall, 48, of Leeds at 6:50 a.m. Friday on Center Street while McDougall was slowing in traffic for a school bus. The 2007 Dodge driven by Berry and owned by Matthew J. Needham of Auburn was towed and the 2004 Jeep driven by McDougall and owned by Cynthia A. McDougall received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Marlon J. Service, 42, of Farmington hit a patch of ice and struck the back of a vehicle driven by Harold D. Yeaton, 45, of Auburn at 10:08 a.m. Friday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Service’s 2014 Chevrolet and Yeaton’s 2006 Kia received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Scott T. Morin, 46, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Rebecca R. Alvarado, 30, of Greene at 3:57 p.m. Friday on Mount Auburn Avenue while Alvarado was at a stop sign. Morin’s 2003 Chevrolet was towed and the 2008 Ford driven by Alvarado and owned by Valentine J. Alvarado received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Karen S. Theriault, 61, of Auburn struck the back of a vehicle driven by Rebecca C. Luna, 33, of South Paris at 11:48 a.m. Saturday on Kings Road. The 2018 Honda driven by Theriault and owned by Dave Theriault was towed. Luna’s 2014 Jeep received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Elizabeth A. Spence, 27, of Lewiston hit a patch of ice and slid into a telephone pole at 2:33 a.m. Sunday on Main Street. The 2010 Subaru driven by Spence and owned by Joshua Spence was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Joel A. Pelletier, 39, of Westbrook struck a vehicle driven by Michael S. Little, 60, of Windham at 10:04 a.m. Monday on Washington Street. The 2012 Ford driven by Pelletier and owned by Jennifer M. Pelletier and Little’s 2015 Chrysler were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Cody F. Houle, 25, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Johnny D. Staples, 55, of Brunswick at 2:10 p.m. Monday on Broad Street. The 2007 Dodge driven by Houle and owned by Hannon D. Sanford of Greene was towed and Staples’ 1997 Navistar received no damage.

